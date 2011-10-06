Romney brings GOP presidential campaign back to SC

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (AP) Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is bringing his campaign back to South Carolina.

The former Massachusetts governor speaks to veterans Thursday on the hanger deck of the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant.

Then on Friday, Romney heads to The Citadel where he plans a foreign policy address before the cadets at the state military college.

South Carolina's GOP primary is the first in the South. State party officials this week agreed to hold the voting on Jan. 21.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.