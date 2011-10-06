MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A big controversy continues over comments that Hank Williams Jr. made on Fox News Channel earlier this week.

Consider This: Hank Williams Jr. shared an analogy that compared the difference in the beliefs of President Obama and House Speaker John Boehner with that of Hitler and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. That's about as extreme of a difference as you can make. But the media spin doctors tried to turn it into Bocephus called President Obama Hitler.

I've watched the clip, that's not what happened. And of course, ESPN, to make sure they are politically correct and not to offend any viewers pulled the opening video for Monday Night Football that has been part of the game for decades.

Could Williams have used a less extreme example to make his point? Sure. But he didn't, and it certainly made the point. What's wrong with that?

