Surfside Beach Library set to open after construction

From Horry County

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC The newly expanded Surfside Beach Library will open to the public on Monday, October 10, at 9:00 a.m.

The official grand opening event will be announced at a later date.

The library was expanded to include a new children's room, accommodate additional public Internet computers, will feature a designated Young Adult area, and provide a separate Fiction and Nonfiction stack areas to allow for collection growth to meet the high demand for library services in the area.

The Surfside Beach Library will open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.