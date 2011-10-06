HCPD search for overnight home invasion suspects

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Police in Horry County are searching for a group of suspects connected to a home invasion near Conway early Thursday morning.

Lt. Duke, spokesman for Horry County Police, says several masked people kicked in the door of a home on Hendricks Shortcut Road shortly after 4 a.m. and took several items.

Before the group left, police say they allegedly hit a male victim in the back of the head with an unidentified object. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

Police say they do not have a concrete description of the suspects and are still investigating how many people entered the home.

Anyone with information on the home invasion is asked to call Horry County Police immediately.

