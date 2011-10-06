Overnight shooting near Surfside sends man to hospital - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Witness: Shooting victim's pinky had to be amputated

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) One man is recovering Thursday morning following a shooting along Business 17 in Surfside Beach.

Investigators with Horry County Police say a man and woman were walking their dog in the area of Deerfield Plantation when they thought they came across a female assault victim.

The couple says a group of people surrounded the woman, and when the man called out to the female, someone in the crowed fired five shots towards the couple. One of those bullets struck the man in the hand.

The man, who didn't want to be identified, spoke about the ordeal only to WMBF News Reporter Evan Lambert.

"He just started walking toward me and you know boom boom and I turned around and started running," he said.

Lt. Duke, spokesman for Horry County Police, says the man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The man's pinky finger had to be amputated after the shooting. He was expected to be released from the hospital Thursday, however, now he will be kept another night.

He told WMBF News despite how scary the situation was for him, he was glad to help the woman reportedly being attacked.

"That's just what I do. That's what I'm going to do. I'm not ever gonna see somebody in a bad situation without helping them," he said.

A police report from Horry County Police said one suspect has been described as a black male between the ages of 20 and 30 wearing a black hoodie and jeans at the time of the incident.

A second suspect has been described as a white male between the ages of 20 and 30 wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Horry County Police Department as soon as possible.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly