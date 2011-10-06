Witness: Shooting victim's pinky had to be amputated

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) One man is recovering Thursday morning following a shooting along Business 17 in Surfside Beach.

Investigators with Horry County Police say a man and woman were walking their dog in the area of Deerfield Plantation when they thought they came across a female assault victim.



The couple says a group of people surrounded the woman, and when the man called out to the female, someone in the crowed fired five shots towards the couple. One of those bullets struck the man in the hand.

The man, who didn't want to be identified, spoke about the ordeal only to WMBF News Reporter Evan Lambert.

"He just started walking toward me and you know boom boom and I turned around and started running," he said.



Lt. Duke, spokesman for Horry County Police, says the man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The man's pinky finger had to be amputated after the shooting. He was expected to be released from the hospital Thursday, however, now he will be kept another night.

He told WMBF News despite how scary the situation was for him, he was glad to help the woman reportedly being attacked.

"That's just what I do. That's what I'm going to do. I'm not ever gonna see somebody in a bad situation without helping them," he said.

A police report from Horry County Police said one suspect has been described as a black male between the ages of 20 and 30 wearing a black hoodie and jeans at the time of the incident.

A second suspect has been described as a white male between the ages of 20 and 30 wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Horry County Police Department as soon as possible.



