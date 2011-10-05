Forum planned as NMB council election nears - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Forum planned as NMB council election nears

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With just a few weeks left until the November 1 city council election in North Myrtle Beach, the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce has announced a forum so voters can learn more about the candidates.

Chamber President Marc Jordan said it is important for the chamber to give the business community and the public in general an opportunity to learn more about the candidates. He said members of the business community especially need to know where the candidates stand on issues related to tourism and the overall city economy.

"I think it's very important," commented Jean Kearns of North Myrtle Beach. "I'm excited, and I'm learning about the candidates."

Kearns said one way she has learned more is through door-to-door visits some candidates made. That is the reason she now has a campaign sign in her front yard.

With more signs out and about and the election date just weeks away, voter Tina Hines said people's interest is starting to grow.

"People definitely want to know what's going on and what they're going to do for our community and how they're going to make it better," Hines said.

The chamber's "Meet the Candidates" forum will be at the chamber's headquarters at 1521 Hwy 17 South in North Myrtle Beach. It begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12.

"We're really trying to raise the level of consciousness that we have an election," Jordan said.

Jordan said whoever is elected will have a direct effect on the direction of the city.

"We have a responsibility to elect people who are well-educated, strong character, but have a vision for our community," he said.

That's why Hines is so interested, and why her community is making its own effort to learn more.

"We're having a picnic down at McLean Park," Hines said. "So some of the candidates are going to be down there."

Kearns said any effort to get voters interested in the election is a good thing.

"I'm even going to try to be there to vote, and I hope everybody else will," Kearns said.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Candidates for North Myrtle Beach City Council election on November 1, 2011:

Cherry Grove Ward:

Doris Williams (I)

Fred Coyne

William B. Ambrose, Jr.

Crescent Ward:

J.O. Baldwin (I)

Terry Fletcher

At Large:

Hank Thomas (I)

Gary Stephens

Tom Powell

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.

