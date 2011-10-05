Aynor Overpass construction update

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) Horry County officials say the Aynor Overpass Project is 60 percent completed.

Horry County Public Information Officer Lisa Bourcier said the project is scheduled for completion in November 2012, but could be finished earlier.

Aynor Resident David Jones said he think the overpass will alleviate traffic and help the local economy. "It's definitely needed. Myrtle Beach is growing in tourism and they need to be able to get in and get out [on the roadways]," Jones said.

However, some residents like Verna Johnson, say they think the project will make it easier for potential business to pass up Aynor for areas closer to Myrtle Beach. "I think they're going to pass Aynor. If you're this close to the beach why would you get off at Aynor? I just don't think it's good for Aynor," Johnson said.

Bourcier said construction on the bridge portion of the overpass is scheduled to begin in early 2012, and paving should begin in November this year.

Johnson said she hopes her prediction is wrong, and that the project benefits Aynor's economy. "I hope I'm wrong, I like to be wrong sometimes," said Johnson.

