Aynor Overpass Construction Update - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Aynor Overpass construction update

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) Horry County officials say the Aynor Overpass Project is 60 percent completed.

Horry County Public Information Officer Lisa Bourcier said the project is scheduled for completion in November 2012, but could be finished earlier.

Aynor Resident David Jones said he think the overpass will alleviate traffic and help the local economy. "It's definitely needed. Myrtle Beach is growing in tourism and they need to be able to get in and get out [on the roadways]," Jones said.

However, some residents like Verna Johnson, say they think the project will make it easier for potential business to pass up Aynor for areas closer to Myrtle Beach. "I think they're going to pass Aynor. If you're this close to the beach why would you get off at Aynor? I just don't think it's good for Aynor," Johnson said.

Bourcier said construction on the bridge portion of the overpass is scheduled to begin in early 2012, and paving should begin in November this year.

Johnson said she hopes her prediction is wrong, and that the project benefits Aynor's economy. "I hope I'm wrong, I like to be wrong sometimes," said Johnson.

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

