Ex-SC police dispatcher accused of warning dealers

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (AP) A former police dispatcher in Lexington County has been accused of warning a drug dealer about an investigation.
Former Batesburg-Leesville dispatcher Shannon Gomez is charged with misconduct in office. Officials accused the 31-year-old woman of texting information about narcotics investigations to a drug dealer.
Officials say the charges come after federal agents were involved in a crackdown on cocaine trafficking.
Police Chief Wallace Oswald says Gomez had worked for the department about 18 months and was fired when she was arrested late Monday.
