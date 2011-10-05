Ex-SC police dispatcher accused of warning dealers

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (AP) A former police dispatcher in Lexington County has been accused of warning a drug dealer about an investigation.

Former Batesburg-Leesville dispatcher Shannon Gomez is charged with misconduct in office. Officials accused the 31-year-old woman of texting information about narcotics investigations to a drug dealer.

Officials say the charges come after federal agents were involved in a crackdown on cocaine trafficking.

Police Chief Wallace Oswald says Gomez had worked for the department about 18 months and was fired when she was arrested late Monday.

