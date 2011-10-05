City of Hartsville donates police car to Sellers - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

City of Hartsville donates police car to Sellers

From the City of Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC The City of Hartsville has donated a police car to the Town of Sellers.

The 2000 Chevrolet Impala was one of the Hartsville police vehicles replaced by nine Dodge Chargers in August. 

The decision to sign over a car to the Sellers Police Department came after Mayor Mel Pennington and Mayor Barbara Hopkins of Sellers attended a regional advocacy meeting in Florence, SC, where one of the chief topics of discussion was the need for smaller municipalities to aid each other.

"These are difficult economic times for residents of South Carolina and the governments that represent them," said Pennington. "For the good of our entire state we have to work together and support our rural municipalities. Our hope is that Hartsville's contribution will help the Town of Sellers better serve and protect its citizens." 

