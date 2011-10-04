The man who killed the Chupacabra - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

The man who killed the Chupacabra

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Truitt Barnard caught a strange animal lurking on his Simpson county property.

"Weirdest looking animal I've seen in my 50 years of hunting," said Barnard.

Barnard pulled out his rifle and dropped whatever it was at 130 yards, then went up to get a closer look.

Barnard says, "It had a long face, no hair, red rough hide, his ears were rounded, had double canines, they were 3/4 better inch long."

Barnard took pictures of the animal, which are remarkably similar to a Chupacabra. The word means goat sucker in Spanish. Some say they even suck the blood of their prey, adding more to the Chupacabra mystery. The beastly looking animal, some say is only a legend, and rarely seen, was first discovered in South America, now apparently making appearances in the Magnolia State.

"I saw the ones in Texas that look identical to it, the pictures are identical to it with the rounded ears and all of it," says Barnard.

We showed the pictures to wildlife officials, but they were skeptical.

Jim Walker of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks says, "It's some sort of dog, canine, possible some type of coyote with severe mange."

Barnard is sure of what he killed saying, "It's not a dog, it's not a coyote."

Copyright, WLBT News, 2011.  All Rights Reserved.

