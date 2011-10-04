CERT training preps community for disasters - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CERT training preps community for disasters

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - More than 75 people are expected to become the newest members of Horry County's Community Emergency Response Team following a two-day course this week.

The training, according to organizers, is designed to teach people how to take care of themselves, their families and others in the community in the event of an emergency or disaster.

During the two-day training, participants will learn basic skills associated with disaster preparedness, SkyWarn Storm Spotter training, fire suppression and basic medical training.

At the end of the two-day course, participants will engage in field exercises to test the emergency skills taught by area professionals. Participants will also receive a CERT certification.

Alicia Sanders, with Horry County Emergency Management, says this week's class is the largest to date with over 125 people signed up to participate. In 2008, Sanders says the class held an estimated 75 people.

CERT training is being hosted by Horry County, Santee Cooper, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Myrtle Beach.

