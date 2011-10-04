Two in custody for Brunswick County shooting - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two in custody for Brunswick County shooting

Johntoria Rotisha Walton (Source: BCSO) Johntoria Rotisha Walton (Source: BCSO)
Updated mugshot of Alfred Lamont Butler (Source: BCSO) Updated mugshot of Alfred Lamont Butler (Source: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) Two people wanted in connection to Sunday's fatal shooting of Sherman Aundo Daniels in Brunswick County are now in custody.

Alfred Lamont Butler, also known as Hakeem Ahmad Muhammad, turned himself into authorities Wednesday evening, said Del Routh, spokesman for the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

He is detained in the Brunswick County Detention Center under no bond. Butler is charged with murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Additionally, Johntoria Rotisha Walton of Rock Hill was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with accessory after the fact in the shooting death of Daniels. Walton is under a $45,000 secure bond. 

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office has issued a warrant for a woman in connection to Sunday's fatal shooting of Sherman Aundo Daniels.

25-year-old Johntoria R. Walton is wanted for accessory after the fact and aiding and abetting Alfred Lamont Butler, the suspected shooter.

Police speculate that Walton is with Butler at this time, who is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the location of either suspect, please contact the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office at 910-253-2777, call 911, or contact Detectives Kyle Jones at 880-4944 or Tony Casion 880-4947.

