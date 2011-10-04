LONGS, SC (WMBF) Horry County Fire and the South Carolina Forestry Commission are working to contain a small brush fire in northern Horry County Tuesday night.

At approximately 7:13 p.m., a small brush fire began on Sun Colony Blvd in the area of Longs. According to Leslie Yancey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire, the fire is small at this time and one plow is already one scene.



Further details are unknown, including if homes may be threatened. WMBF News will bring you the developing details on this story as they become available.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

