Darlington County bans bath salts with emergency ordinance

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Darlington County Council considers bath salts to be a public emergency so they banned the drug on Monday. This ordinance was passed on it's first reading, unconventional from it's three-reading process.

People all around South Carolina have been preaching about the dangers of bath salts, but the drug has become a problem in the Pee Dee and local officials are doing something about it.

Many business owners in Darlington County took the drug off their shelves after they heard about the dangerous effects it can have, but not everyone made that move.

"There are people who don't mind profiting from other people's pain, it's really sad," said Darlington Councilman Marvin Le Flowers.

Darlington County council members say that bath salts is a serious problem affecting life, health, safety and property of the people, and that's why banning the drug was under an emergency ordinance.

An emergency ordinance makes the ban law for 60 day, allowing the council to hold second and third readings along with a public hearing.

If the second and third readings aren't completed, the ban will expire on it's 61st day.

The Darlington County Sheriff's office supports the ordinance and says anyone caught selling or using bath salts will have to pay a $500 fine or spend 30 days in jail.

"I know it doesn't seem like a whole lot, but it's not necessarily about the penalty, it's the message behind it. Darlington County will not tolerate drug use," said Captain Locklair of the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

The ban regulates bath salts in the county, but areas with their own police force are not affected by the ban.

Officials at the Darlington County Sheriff's Office say they will be aggressively enforcing this ban. If you know anyone selling or using bath salts contact the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

