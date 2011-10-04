County investigation into HCPD released publicly - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

County investigation into HCPD released publicly

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) Horry County Council has decided to make public the county's internal investigation into the Horry County Police Department.

During Tuesday's County Council meeting in Conway, County Administrator John Weaver discussed in full detail his investigation into allegations made in an anonymous letter against HCPD.

"At the directive of Chairman Rice, I authorized and have overseen a Human Resources personnel investigation into certain allegations, potentially criminal in nature, against the HCPD and several of its officers," said Weaver in a statement released on Tuesday night.

Horry County started the investigation back in August after Council members received an unsigned letter. The writer listed nine specific accusations about officers deleting records, removing evidence and misusing county cars.

"I recommend that this investigation be ended with finality. With full cooperation promised,I strand available to assist in any investigation that Chief Keel deems appropriate." added Weaver.

Weaver oversaw the investigation, and he said his final report was ready to share with Council at their meeting. However, after county leaders learned no investigation had been made on the allegation of improper use of police evidence, many council leaders requested SLED to consider an investigation into the matter.

Weaver said he did not investigate the claim involving the county's evidence room because the allegation was too broad and he didn't have access to the facility.

"We did not ask nor would we have been permitted to enter the evidence room to look at the books and the records or to make a determination or any finding at all," said Weaver.

He says he'll present a demonstration to council about how the evidence room works to assure them that it's secure.

The demonstration will happen next Tuesday in front of the Committee of the Whole and that's when council could decide if they'll ask SLED to investigate further the claim about the evidence room.

State lawmakers from Horry County also received the anonymous letter. They asked the State Law Enforcement Division to do an outside investigation of the police department. As of Wednesday, SLED still has not decided if that will happen.

[To view the entire report, click here (PDF)]

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly