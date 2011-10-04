Darlington man sentenced on conspiracy to produce false identifi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Darlington man sentenced on conspiracy to produce false identification

From the U.S. Attorney's Office

COLUMBIA, SC United States Attorney Bill Nettles stated today that Kenneth Leroy Mitchell, age 61, of Darlington, South Carolina, was sentenced Monday, October 4, 2011, in federal court in Florence, South Carolina, for conspiracy to produce, transfer and possess false identification documents, a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1028(f).    United States District Judge Terry L. Wooten of Florence sentenced Mitchell to 16 months imprisonment and 3 years supervised release.

Evidence presented at the guilty plea hearing established that Trinidadian Nationals Sheraz Mahomed, Veronica Ragbir and Nicholas Ragbir (previously convicted and sentenced) were arrested December 21, 2009, by the Marlboro County Sheriff's office when they attempted to obtain South Carolina driver's licenses using counterfeit Social Security cards and birth certificates. Immigration and Custom Enforcement was contacted and it was determined they had received the documents from Kenneth Mitchell.  Additional investigation revealed that Mitchell had also sold counterfeit documents to Sherwin Durham, Bowlah Jagessar, Bissoondial Ragoonanan, Sabrina Lutchman, Andrew Aberdeen and Jason Campbell, who were all originally from Trinidad and Tobago but were all living in New York (previously convicted and sentenced).  These individuals had traveled from New York to South Carolina to obtain the licenses and each paid Mitchell $2,500.00 for the counterfeit documents.  

The case was investigated by agents of the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.  Assistant United States Attorney William E. Day, II of the Florence office handled the case.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly