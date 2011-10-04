Darlington man sentenced on conspiracy to produce false identification

From the U.S. Attorney's Office

COLUMBIA, SC United States Attorney Bill Nettles stated today that Kenneth Leroy Mitchell, age 61, of Darlington, South Carolina, was sentenced Monday, October 4, 2011, in federal court in Florence, South Carolina, for conspiracy to produce, transfer and possess false identification documents, a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1028(f). United States District Judge Terry L. Wooten of Florence sentenced Mitchell to 16 months imprisonment and 3 years supervised release.

Evidence presented at the guilty plea hearing established that Trinidadian Nationals Sheraz Mahomed, Veronica Ragbir and Nicholas Ragbir (previously convicted and sentenced) were arrested December 21, 2009, by the Marlboro County Sheriff's office when they attempted to obtain South Carolina driver's licenses using counterfeit Social Security cards and birth certificates. Immigration and Custom Enforcement was contacted and it was determined they had received the documents from Kenneth Mitchell. Additional investigation revealed that Mitchell had also sold counterfeit documents to Sherwin Durham, Bowlah Jagessar, Bissoondial Ragoonanan, Sabrina Lutchman, Andrew Aberdeen and Jason Campbell, who were all originally from Trinidad and Tobago but were all living in New York (previously convicted and sentenced). These individuals had traveled from New York to South Carolina to obtain the licenses and each paid Mitchell $2,500.00 for the counterfeit documents.

The case was investigated by agents of the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Assistant United States Attorney William E. Day, II of the Florence office handled the case.