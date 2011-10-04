Marion schools put on lock down during search for suspect - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Reward offered for Marion's "Most Wanted"

Dominique Davonah Brand (Source: Marion Police Department) Dominique Davonah Brand (Source: Marion Police Department)
Another picture of Brand (Source: Marion Police Department) Another picture of Brand (Source: Marion Police Department)

MARION, SC (WMBF) Three schools within the City of Marion were on lock down Tuesday as Marion Police searched for who the city has dubbed its "Most Wanted."

Dianne Owens, spokeswoman for the City of Marion, said officers continue to search for Dominique Davonah Brand Tuesday after employees of the Title Loan business located on East Liberty Street spotted Brand on the roof of the business.

According to Marion Police Chief Jim Gray, Brand climbed down a ladder when he was discovered, jumped and ran, firing shots at an employee.

Marion High School, Johnakin Middle School and Marion Success Academy along Highway 76 were placed on lock down as units from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Mullins Police, SLED agents and members of the state's Pardon and Parole board assisted in the search.

Students, teachers and staff were released at their regular time Tuesday afternoon; however, officers continue to search for Brand. Danny Strickland, Superintendent for Marion School District One, said all after school activities have been canceled.

Brand, 20, of Mill Ridge Court is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a black male standing 5'4" and weighing about 110 pounds. Brand has reportedly been involved in at least 20 burglaries, larcenies and incidents resulting in malicious damage to property.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Brand should contact Marion Police as soon as possible. The City is now offering a reward of up to $1,500 in connection to Brand's arrest.

