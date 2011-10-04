NMB set to spook with annual Howl-O-Scream event

From the City of North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC The City of North Myrtle Beach will hold its annual Howl-O-Scream event on Saturday, October 29, 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at McLean Park. This family oriented event is free.

Howl-O-Scream offers a haunted hayride, pumpkin painting, trick-or-treating, live entertainment, and more. Families with children are encouraged to wear costumes.

About 3,000 people attend this event each year to celebrate Halloween in a safe, fun atmosphere.

For more information, please contact the North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation Department at (843) 280-5584.