Plane takes off from MYR, goes missing

PETERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) The Civil Air Patrols says the search for a small plane that went missing in a remote area of eastern West Virginia will resume Tuesday.

The Piper PA32 Saratoga was flying to Johnstown, Pa., when air-traffic controllers lost contact with it around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. The Civil Air Patrol says the fixed-wing plane's last known position was 12 miles south of the Grant County Airport in Petersburg.

Searchers are focusing on the rugged mountains of neighboring Hardy County.

Three people were believed to be on board.

Mike Rembold of General Aviation in Danville, Va., tells the Danville Register & Bee that the flight originated in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Rembold says the plane stopped at the Danville airport to drop off the pilot's wife before heading to Pennsylvania.

