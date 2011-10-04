Highway Patrol car catches fire following chase in Horry County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Driver arrested after chase, crash with SCHP Trooper identified

Allen Goodman (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Allen Goodman (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) One man is in custody after colliding his SUV with a South Carolina Highway Patrol car during a high speed chase on Highway 501 late Monday night.

Horry County Police spokesperson Lt. Creel said the chase began around 11:44 p.m. after a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 501 in front of Addy's Harbor Dodge.

During the chase, in which police said speeds reached over 100 miles per hour, the trooper and SUV collided near University Forest Drive. The SUV took off while the trooper's vehicle caught fire.

WMBF News talked with witnesses who saw the accident. Dale Crum said, "I was laying in bed, and I heard sirens coming up the road, and I heard the crash, and I heard skidding tires and jumped out of bed and saw the police car on fire."

The driver has been identified as Allen Jackson Goodman of Biscoe, NC.

After that crash, the Horry County Sheriff's Office said Goodman hit another car in Conway and then headed to Aynor. The suspect was captured on Highway 501 near Cook Road, an area North of Conway. HCPD said officers used stop sticks to get the SUV to come to a halt.

Neither the trooper nor Jackson was believed to have suffered any injuries in the crash.

The Horry County Sheriffs Office is now investigating the case along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. HCPD said the suspect was driving under a suspended license. The Horry County Sheriff's Office says more charges could be filed as their investigation continues.

Lieutenant Dowe Enzor with the Horry County Sheriff's office said, "We get all the information from drivers, passengers of vehicles, pictures of the scene, witnesses statements, collect evidence, drivers' statements to conclude the investigation."

Goodman has been charged with DUI, driving under suspension and failure to stop for a blue light.

