Myrtle Beach on short list of cities being considered for GOP debate

MYRLTE BEACH, SC (WMBF) WMBF News has learned from multiple sources that Myrtle Beach is on a short-list of cities being considered to host a GOP Presidential primary ahead of January's recently announced primary date.

A decision isn't expected to be formally announced until next week as officials from within the South Carolina Republican Party continue to finalize details about a location and date for the actual debate.

News about the possibility of a debate in Myrtle Beach came just hours after Republican leaders in Columbia announced plans to move up the Palmetto State's primary to January 21st.

"We have to remain the third in the primaries, that's our historical strength, we get a lot of attention from that." said Horry County GOP Chairwoman Johnnie Bellamy in an interview on Monday.

The decision to move South Carolina's primary up comes just days after leaders in Florida decided to push their voting day forward by several weeks.

"We have a 30 year track record of selecting the eventual nominee and we intend to continue that role in 2012." said Chad Connelly of the South Carolina Republican Party during a news conference on Monday.

