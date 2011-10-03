Myrtle Beach on short list of cities being considered for GOP de - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach on short list of cities being considered for GOP debate

MYRLTE BEACH, SC (WMBF) WMBF News has learned from multiple sources that Myrtle Beach is on a short-list of cities being considered to host a GOP Presidential primary ahead of January's recently announced primary date.

A decision isn't expected to be formally announced until next week as officials from within the South Carolina Republican Party continue to finalize details about a location and date for the actual debate.

News about the possibility of a debate in Myrtle Beach came just hours after Republican leaders in Columbia announced plans to move up the Palmetto State's primary to January 21st.

"We have to remain the third in the primaries, that's our historical strength, we get a lot of attention from that." said Horry County GOP Chairwoman Johnnie Bellamy in an interview on Monday.

The decision to move South Carolina's primary up comes just days after leaders in Florida decided to push their voting day forward by several weeks.

"We have a 30 year track record of selecting the eventual nominee and we intend to continue that role in 2012." said Chad Connelly of the South Carolina Republican Party during a news conference on Monday.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly