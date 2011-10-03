Horry County wages ranked lowest across big counties in U.S. - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County wages ranked lowest across big counties in U.S.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Wages in Horry County rank the lowest on a list of more than 300 of the largest counties in the U.S.

Those numbers come from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which puts Horry County dead last on the list of weekly average salaries. According to the data Horry County workers take home an average of $534 per week, as compared to the national average of $935.

Economic leaders in Horry County attribute the gap to the low-paying nature of many tourism-related jobs.

Brad Lofton, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation (MBREDC), is working to bring high-paying jobs to Horry County. He says although, the new ranking is discouraging it shows more than ever that his efforts are essential.

"We've got to differentiate ourselves and diversify into those other types of opportunities that will really pay," said Lofton. Lofton's referring to jobs in aviation, manufacturing and technology.

Lofton says he has a personal goal of creating at least 500 jobs within the next 18 months. Some of those jobs are dependent on the opening of the International Technology and Aerospace Park (ITAP). Officials say the first phase should be complete by November.

MBREDC is already recruiting companies to bring job opportunities to the area ahead of ITAP's opening.

"I think you're going to see within the next 90 to 120 days some real substantial job announcements and some opportunities that'll really help folks," said Lofton.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly