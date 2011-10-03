Press release leads job-goers to wrong location

MARION, SC(WMBF) - When jobs become available in the area, people are usually quick to get applications and that reigned true after Dillon Furniture Manufacturing Company announced it's expansion. Job seekers told WMBF a press release from the governor's office told them to apply at the wrong place.

The company announced an expansion Thursday, creating more than 100 jobs, but people interested in the jobs aren't happy about the runaround they're getting.

"It's misleading to the people," said Larry Buie of Marion.

In a press release sent out by the governor's office, applicants are told to apply in person at any Pee Dee One-Stop Center. But when they showed up it was a different story.

"I'm very upset because it's hard to get to different places now so if you're coming here looking for a job where they told you to come then you're misguided," said Kawanda Jackson of Marion.

Jackson said there were so many people trying to get a job there, they had to wait outside.

Associates at the Marion work force center say they have not received paper applications for the positions and that applications are run through the South Carolina Ready program.

People in Marion say money and time are wasted when they should have been told the right information for applying.

"If they aren't gonna give the right information, keep it to yourself because it's frustrating and people are constantly spending money, gas and whatever, there's no guarantee they will get a job," said Buie.

To avoid the runaround, some people think the applications should be at the plant.

"If they're hiring in Dillon, maybe they should set up shop in Dillon. Somewhere that you can fill out the application and do the interview process and you'll know exactly where to go," said Jackson.

The owner of Dillon Furniture could not be reached Monday for a comment.

Associates at the Marion Work Force Center tell WMBF when the application do become available through SC Ready, they are just for the training program.

Most people applying for the positions will have to take training courses before they are considered for the job.

