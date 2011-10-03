Fla. Hwy Patrol leader new SC Public Safety head

By JIM DAVENPORT and SEANNA ADCOX

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - Gov. Nikki Haley has named the director Florida's Highway Patrol Training Academy the new leader of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Haley's announcement Monday ends months of questions about who would run the agency that oversees the state Highway Patrol.

Maj. Leroy Smith has been with the Florida Highway Patrol since 1989. He ran the agency's Bureau of Investigations last year.

Smith will take over the job Nov 15. He'll replace interim Director Kenny Lancaster, who is the subject of a complaint filed by a woman who alleges the two began an affair in 1992. The woman says after she ended the relationship, Lancaster harassed her trooper-husband out of jealous retaliation. Lancaster hasn't addressed the allegation.

Haley and Smith said they have made no decision on Lancaster's future.

