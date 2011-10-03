Bank robbery suspect charged in three area robberies

Monroe August Eggerling has been charged in connection to 3 area bank robberies (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested and charged in connection to three area bank robberies Friday, according to the Myrtle Beach and Horry County Police Departments.

Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, said the First Citizens Bank located along Highway 707 was robbed at gunpoint by a white male suspect around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Based on the suspect's description given by both witnesses and the victims on scene, officers were able to locate Monroe August Eggerling, 32, of Myrtle Beach and his vehicle near the Tern Hall subdivision.

As officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Kegler said Eggerling refused and continued near the back of the subdivision, where he finally stopped his vehicle and led officers on a brief foot chase through a pond.

Friday, Eggerling was charged with armed robbery in connection to two other bank robberies by Myrtle Beach Police.

On Aug. 8, officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the TD Bank located along North Kings Highway around 3:30 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, officers learned an unknown white male entered the bank armed with a handgun and fled with $13,486 in cash.

Surveillance stills were released in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Then, on Sept. 7, Myrtle Beach officers responded to the Wachovia bank also located along North Kings Highway around 2:20 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery.

Victims and witnesses on scene said an unknown white male entered the bank with a handgun and demanded money. He was able to flee with about $3,100.

Eggerling has been charged with armed robbery in connection to those to bank robberies. Further details have not been released by officials and other charges are unknown at this time. WMBF News will provide those details as they become available.

