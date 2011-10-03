Bank robbery suspect charged in three area robberies - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Bank robbery suspect charged in three area robberies

Monroe August Eggerling has been charged in connection to 3 area bank robberies (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Monroe August Eggerling has been charged in connection to 3 area bank robberies (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested and charged in connection to three area bank robberies Friday, according to the Myrtle Beach and Horry County Police Departments.

Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, said the First Citizens Bank located along Highway 707 was robbed at gunpoint by a white male suspect around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Based on the suspect's description given by both witnesses and the victims on scene, officers were able to locate Monroe August Eggerling, 32, of Myrtle Beach and his vehicle near the Tern Hall subdivision.

As officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Kegler said Eggerling refused and continued near the back of the subdivision, where he finally stopped his vehicle and led officers on a brief foot chase through a pond.

Friday, Eggerling was charged with armed robbery in connection to two other bank robberies by Myrtle Beach Police.

On Aug. 8, officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the TD Bank located along North Kings Highway around 3:30 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, officers learned an unknown white male entered the bank armed with a handgun and fled with $13,486 in cash.

Surveillance stills were released in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Then, on Sept. 7, Myrtle Beach officers responded to the Wachovia bank also located along North Kings Highway around 2:20 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery.

Victims and witnesses on scene said an unknown white male entered the bank with a handgun and demanded money. He was able to flee with about $3,100.

Eggerling has been charged with armed robbery in connection to those to bank robberies. Further details have not been released by officials and other charges are unknown at this time. WMBF News will provide those details as they become available.

 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly