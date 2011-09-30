Person of interest wanted in NC double murder caught in Myrtle B - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Person of interest in NC double murder extradited back to NC

(Source: WBTV) (Source: WBTV)
David William Hamilton (Source: J Reuben Long Detention Center) David William Hamilton (Source: J Reuben Long Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF / WBTV) The person of interest in a Huntersville, NC double homicide has been extradited back to Huntersville, NC Monday afternoon.

The suspect, 26-year-old David William Hamilton, was taken into custody after a three hour wait and see standoff in Myrtle Beach by police around 11:30pm on Sept. 30 after officers posed as motel employees to lure him out of his room.

Hamilton's arrest came roughly ten hours after police in North Carolina discovered two bodies in the Centennial neighborhood.

Police searched for Hamilton, 26, who reportedly lived at the home where the homicide happened and was said to be driving a black 1998 Toyota RAV 4 with tag 008-4PA.

Myrtle Beach Police Department located and took Hamilton into custody in the parking lot of the Chelsea Motel on 29th Avenue North.

Police said they negotiated with Hamilton to get him to come out of his hotel room, but did not say if they spoke with Hamilton directly or through family members.

When Hamilton finally exited the Myrtle Beach hotel, he was ordered to the ground by Myrtle Beach Police officers with guns drawn. Hamilton was then arrested under warrants from the Huntersville Police Department.

MBPD secured Hamilton's vehicle and have searched his hotel room for any items that may be potentially related to the double homicide in North Carolina.

Captain Michael Kee told WBTV, sister station to WMBF News, that the murder victims, a man and a woman, were found inside the North Carolina home. Police said the two were husband and wife.

A source close to the case told WBTV the victims were likely discovered by a close family member.

Officers are talking to neighbors to track down any possible witnesses. Some neighbors said the couple's son has had his share of emotional challenges.

"He was having some issues. They were trying to work it out and deal with it. So I'm not sure if this had anything to do with it or not, and I know there is a daughter, she's always been great with my kids," said Melanie Stankiewicz.

Chief Potter said the investigation is still in the early stages, so details are very limited right now.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to lend a hand in the investigation.

Police stated earlier that Hamilton may have ties in both Charleston, SC and Myrtle Beach, SC and contacted law enforcement agencies in those areas, ultimately leading to Hamilton's capture.

Police have not yet said what charges have been filed against Hamilton at this time.

Copyright 2011 WMBF and WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly