Person of interest in NC double murder extradited back to NC

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF / WBTV) The person of interest in a Huntersville, NC double homicide has been extradited back to Huntersville, NC Monday afternoon.

The suspect, 26-year-old David William Hamilton, was taken into custody after a three hour wait and see standoff in Myrtle Beach by police around 11:30pm on Sept. 30 after officers posed as motel employees to lure him out of his room.

Hamilton's arrest came roughly ten hours after police in North Carolina discovered two bodies in the Centennial neighborhood.

Police searched for Hamilton, 26, who reportedly lived at the home where the homicide happened and was said to be driving a black 1998 Toyota RAV 4 with tag 008-4PA.

Myrtle Beach Police Department located and took Hamilton into custody in the parking lot of the Chelsea Motel on 29th Avenue North.

Police said they negotiated with Hamilton to get him to come out of his hotel room, but did not say if they spoke with Hamilton directly or through family members.

When Hamilton finally exited the Myrtle Beach hotel, he was ordered to the ground by Myrtle Beach Police officers with guns drawn. Hamilton was then arrested under warrants from the Huntersville Police Department.

MBPD secured Hamilton's vehicle and have searched his hotel room for any items that may be potentially related to the double homicide in North Carolina.

Captain Michael Kee told WBTV, sister station to WMBF News, that the murder victims, a man and a woman, were found inside the North Carolina home. Police said the two were husband and wife.

A source close to the case told WBTV the victims were likely discovered by a close family member.

Officers are talking to neighbors to track down any possible witnesses. Some neighbors said the couple's son has had his share of emotional challenges.

"He was having some issues. They were trying to work it out and deal with it. So I'm not sure if this had anything to do with it or not, and I know there is a daughter, she's always been great with my kids," said Melanie Stankiewicz.

Chief Potter said the investigation is still in the early stages, so details are very limited right now.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to lend a hand in the investigation.

Police stated earlier that Hamilton may have ties in both Charleston, SC and Myrtle Beach, SC and contacted law enforcement agencies in those areas, ultimately leading to Hamilton's capture.

Police have not yet said what charges have been filed against Hamilton at this time.

Copyright 2011 WMBF and WBTV. All rights reserved.