Hartsville man sentenced on counterfeiting charges - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hartsville man sentenced on counterfeiting charges

From the U.S. Attorney's Office

COLUMBIA, SC United States Attorney Bill Nettles stated today that Andrea Lavorn Jackson, age 30, of Hartsville, South Carolina, was sentenced this week in federal court in Florence, South Carolina, for conspiracy to possess, pass, buy, and sell counterfeit reserve notes, a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371. 

United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell of Florence sentenced JACKSON to 15 months imprisonment and three years supervised release.

Evidence was presented at the guilty plea hearing to establish that in May 2008, JACKSON purchased at least $50,000.00 in counterfeit $100.00 bills for the purpose of passing them in the Myrtle Beach area during the Memorial Day Weekend Bike Rally. 

Thereafter, JACKSON sold and The case was investigated by agents of the United States Secret Service.  Assistant United States Attorney William E. Day, II of the Florene office handled the case

