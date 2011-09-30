What to know before making a home loan modification

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) As the economy worsens, or at best remains stagnant, home values continue to decline while mortgage payments do the opposite.

With unemployment near an all time high, foreclosure numbers increasing daily, and the ever rising cost of healthcare, food, and gas, it's not shocking that millions of Americans are forced to choose between paying their monthly mortgage or putting dinner on the table.

If you're considering modifying your home loan, there are key issues you need to consider and be aware of before signing on the dotted line.

Join WMBF News at 11 p.m. Wednesday as we tell you what you should do before modifying your home loan. You can also find information on mortgage payments in the stories below.

