Bank robbery suspect formally charged

Crime scene investigators on scene Thursday (Source: WMBF News Reporter Michael Walter)
Monroe August Eggerling (Source: HCPD)

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) The Horry County Police Department has formally charged a Myrtle Beach man in connection to a bank robbery in Socastee Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, said the robbery occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the First Citizen's Bank located along Socastee Boulevard when a white male entered the bank, brandished a handgun and demanded money.

He was able to flee with an undisclosed amount of money in a vehicle.

Kegler said officers were able to locate the suspect's vehicle a short time later near the Tern Hall subdivision on Highway 707 based on descriptions given by witnesses and victims.

When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect, Monroe August Eggerling, 32, allegedly refused to stop and continued to the back of Tern Hall near Keel Court. At that time, Kegler said Eggerling pulled the vehicle over and led officers on a brief foot chase through a pond.

He was apprehended without custody and has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, failure to stop for blue lights and resisting arrest.

There could be further charges from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the future.

