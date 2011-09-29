Athlete of the Week: Kentrez Hilton

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - The Loris Lions have started their season off a perfect 5-0. A huge key to their success has been an offense led by senior quarterback Kentrez Hilton who has become the team's leader on and off the field.

"The game of football is my life. I've been playing it my whole life. I love the game of football," said Hilton.

On a football field is where Hilton looks most comfortable. The senior has played on the varsity football team since eighth grade, playing a huge role in the Loris program's impressive run these last few years.

"I've been playing with people older than me and I've had the ability to build all of it up, so now I feel like I'm ahead of other people," said Hilton.

Like all high school seniors he faces the question of what's next after graduation. Kentrez has heard from college football programs, but has another plan that truly gives you an idea of the kind of kid he is.

"I've been hearing and thinking, but really my opportunity is I'm going into the U.S. Military. It means a lot fighting for my country and hopefully I'll get into football or sports over there."

Players with character on and off the field like Hilton don't come along too often, Loris head coach Jamie Snider understands just how much his quarterback has meant to the Lion program.

"He's done a great job in leading, he's very composed. He's done a great job getting yards when we've needed yards or whatever we've asked him to do," Snider continued, "I'm just real proud of him as a person and how he's developed."

While Hilton has decided his future will be defending our country, for the next few weeks his only focus will be navigating his Loris team through region play, starting with Marion this Friday night

"I know both of us are going to play hard, so my mindset is just to focus on what I have to do Friday to get my team a win."

