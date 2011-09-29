Deputies catch burglary suspect inside home

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) After a 911 call from an alert witness, the Darlington County Sheriff's Office has been able to arrest two Dovesville men in connection to a burglary.

Capt. Andy Locklair, spokesman for the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, said the witness informed deputies they saw two young men breaking into a home in the 3600 block of North Gov. Williams Hwy.

Upon deputies' arrival, one suspect was found still inside the home while the other had fled, said Locklair.

Deputies arrested Christopher Patterson, 18, and Darquan Gattison, 19 and charged them with burglary in the second degree. Gattison was also charged with resisting arrest, Locklair added.

Both are being held in the Darlington County Detention Center and are awaiting bond.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.