Convicted sex offender arrested for August assault

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The Darlington County Sheriff's Office has arrested a sex offender in connection to the sexual assault of a woman in August.

Capt. Andy Locklair, spokesman for the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, said Derrick Swinney, 43, of the Plum Branch Road section of Hartsville has been charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and kidnapping.

In late August, Swinney had given the victim a ride and allegedly took her to an abandoned mobile home in Darlington County, where he held her against her will and sexually assaulted her, according to Locklair.

Swinney was later positively identified as the suspect. Locklair said Swinney is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 1999 of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree.

Locklair said Swinney remains incarcerated at the Darlington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

