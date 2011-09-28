Johnsonville man arrested for 2007 arson

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) More than four years after a Johnsonville store was destroyed by fire, the Florence County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest.

Capt. Mike Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said the Evans Brothers and Sons store located at 135 E. Broadway St. was set on fire in the early morning hours of January 9, 2007.

Further investigation revealed that Clarence Junior Quattlebaum, 47, of Johnsonville, broke into the store in order to steal lottery tickets and then set the building on fire in order to cover up the crime, according to Nunn.

Quattlebaum reportedly made off with cash, lottery tickets and hand tools.

Nunn said Quattlebaum was arrested and charged with arson, burglary and grand larceny. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.