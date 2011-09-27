SC Secretary of State clears Coastal Uncorked

From the Myrtle Beach Herald

By Charles D. Perry



MYRTLE BEACH, SC Coastal Uncorked, a Myrtle Beach food and wine festival, will not be penalized by the S.C. Secretary of State, according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

"The Secretary of State's investigation into Coastal Uncorked found no evidence of violations of the South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act," said the written statement that was released by Renee Daggerhart, a spokeswoman for the office.

The investigation began in February after the agency received complaints that the nonprofit wasn't donating enough of its proceeds to charity.

The festival provides some of the event's revenue to local colleges.