Consider This: Bounce TV

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) On Monday, WMBF launched Bounce TV. Bounce TV is the first 24/7 digital multicast broadcast network created for African Americans.

Consider This: This new network, available to Grand Strand and Pee Dee residents, features movies, documentaries, inspirational programming, and other original content.

You can also see live sporting events, including football and basketball games from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, a league that includes several historically black colleges and universities.

Bounce joins our other digital multicast channel, This TV, as part of our commitment to bring you the best in television news and entertainment programming.

We're excited to offer Bounce TV. Check it out and let us know that you think.

