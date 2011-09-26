44th Annual Shriners Fish Fry set for October

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- The Beachcombers of the Omar Shrine Center are putting together the 44th Annual Fish Fry at the Train Depot this October.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 19th. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner is from 4 to 6 p.m.

At the event they will be serving fresh flounder, french fries, cole slaw, and hush puppies, and plates only cost $7.

If you don't feel like eating at the Train Depot, you can use the express carry out service from a location at 8th and Broadway.

Orders can be made from the Conway area for lunch time only.

For free delivery of 10 dinners or more call 843-222-2265 on the day of the fish fry.

