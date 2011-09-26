DCSO: Collectible guns worth over $50,000 stolen from home - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

DCSO: Collectible guns worth over $50,000 stolen from home

James Harrington (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office) James Harrington (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
Verlarri Kinley (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office) Verlarri Kinley (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
Marcus Mcphail (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office) Marcus Mcphail (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
Tyrell Squire (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office) Tyrell Squire (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The Darlington County Sheriff's Office has arrested four men in connection to a burglary in Society Hill that left a homeowner without nearly $60,000 worth of collectible guns and other items in May.

Capt. Andy Locklair, spokesman for the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, said Marcus Mcphail, 18, James Harrington, 22, Tyrell Squire, 21 and Verlarri Kinley, 22, all of Society Hill, have been charged with burglary in the first degree and grand larceny.

More arrests are expected, according to Locklair.

Some of the property has since been recovered, but not all of it, and the DCSO is hoping residents will be able to help locate the rest of the property.

"One of the guns was a Dale Earnhardt Winchester 3030 that has not been recovered," said Sheriff Wayne Byrd. "If you have bought this item from one of these four or anyone other than a gun dealer, you need to call us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff's Office or a local law enforcement agency.

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

