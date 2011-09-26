DCSO: Collectible guns worth over $50,000 stolen from home

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The Darlington County Sheriff's Office has arrested four men in connection to a burglary in Society Hill that left a homeowner without nearly $60,000 worth of collectible guns and other items in May.

Capt. Andy Locklair, spokesman for the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, said Marcus Mcphail, 18, James Harrington, 22, Tyrell Squire, 21 and Verlarri Kinley, 22, all of Society Hill, have been charged with burglary in the first degree and grand larceny.

More arrests are expected, according to Locklair.

Some of the property has since been recovered, but not all of it, and the DCSO is hoping residents will be able to help locate the rest of the property.

"One of the guns was a Dale Earnhardt Winchester 3030 that has not been recovered," said Sheriff Wayne Byrd. "If you have bought this item from one of these four or anyone other than a gun dealer, you need to call us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff's Office or a local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.