Swimmer dies in hospital three days after being pulled from water

Surfer Michael Miles said he tried to help as much as possible

Witnesses on scene reported the waters as rough and choppy

GARDEN CITY, SC (WMBF) A young woman pulled from rough waters at a Garden City beach Friday morning has died Monday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.

Units with Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Rescue received a call around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning in reference to a possible drowning. When they arrived, witnesses had already pulled the woman out of the water and were performing CPR.

According to witnesses on scene, the woman appeared to have been holding onto a pylon in the rough waters, and they quickly sprang into action.

"First thought was to just run down there," said Michael Miles. "I had my surfboard with me. I was coming down here to surf so I thought maybe I could go down there and help. She was unconscious and didn't look like she was breathing. One person was performing CPR, then the paramedics took over."

Those paramedics rushed the woman to Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Monday afternoon, Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said Savannah Kinkaid of Canton, GA passed away at the hospital after spending three days there.

She was 18-years-old.

Edge said she died as a result of cardiac arrest due to drowning.

