Find us on TV - WMBF News Channel List

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can find WMBF News on your TV in the Myrtle Beach/Florence market.

  • Over the air on digital channel 32.1; Bounce is on channel 32.2; GritTV is on channel 32.3
  • Spectrum on channels 10 and HD on 1203; Bounce is on channel 1245; GritTV is on channel 1246 (effective March 2014 - find links to the new channel lineups here)
  • In Georgetown County, WMBF News is on channel 10, and channel 1204 on Time Warner Cable (effective March 2014)
  • HTC on channel 10 and HD on 810; Bounce on channel 92; GritTV is on channel 94
  • DirecTV on channel 32
  • DISH Network on channel 32
  • MetroCast on channel 10 and HD on 110, Bounce is on channel 111; GritTV is on 112
  • Pine Tree Cable on channel 10

FCC Children's Programming Statement

In accordance with the Children's Television Act, WMBF provides at least 3 hours of programming each week on all of our digital channels which is designed to meet the educational and informational needs of children ages 16 and under. WMBF completes a quarterly report on the children's educational and informational programming aired on the station during the previous quarter. This report is available in our station's online public inspection file at www.fcc.gov.

