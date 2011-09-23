Find us on TV - WMBF News Channel List

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can find WMBF News on your TV in the Myrtle Beach/Florence market.
FCC Children's Programming Statement
In accordance with the Children's Television Act, WMBF provides at least 3 hours of programming each week on all of our digital channels which is designed to meet the educational and informational needs of children ages 16 and under. WMBF completes a quarterly report on the children's educational and informational programming aired on the station during the previous quarter. This report is available in our station's online public inspection file at www.fcc.gov.
©2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.