Bounce TV to launch as new WMBF News affiliate - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Bounce TV to launch as new WMBF News affiliate

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - The newly-formed Bounce TV Network, which is targeted to the African-American audience, is set to launch this fall, and WMBF News will create a third channel as an affiliate of the network.

Founded by ambassador Andrew Young and Martin Luther King III, Bounce is the first 24-7 broadcast network geared towards African-Americans.

The programming line up will include hit movies from major Hollywood studios, popular series like Soul Train and Judge Hatchett, sports from historically black colleges and universities including CIAA football and basketball, professional boxing and concerts.

WMBF will launch Bounce on Monday Sept. 26 on channel 32.2. It will also be carried on local cable systems.

Bounce is on Time Warner Cable on channel 121.

HTC subscribers can tune in to channel 92, and 111 on Metrocast.

Cable viewers need to get a new channel lineup from their multiple system operator.

Direct Broadcast Satellite providers such asDirecTV and Dish Network will not carry Bounce at this time.

Over-the air viewers need to re-scan their TV or converter box to get the new channel. (Click here)

Bounce TV received its first major carriage deal with Raycom, the parent company of WMBF News.

The new channel will launch Monday, but you can see the first week's show and movie line-up by clicking here.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly