Bounce TV to launch as new WMBF News affiliate

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - The newly-formed Bounce TV Network, which is targeted to the African-American audience, is set to launch this fall, and WMBF News will create a third channel as an affiliate of the network.

Founded by ambassador Andrew Young and Martin Luther King III, Bounce is the first 24-7 broadcast network geared towards African-Americans.

The programming line up will include hit movies from major Hollywood studios, popular series like Soul Train and Judge Hatchett, sports from historically black colleges and universities including CIAA football and basketball, professional boxing and concerts.

WMBF will launch Bounce on Monday Sept. 26 on channel 32.2. It will also be carried on local cable systems.

Bounce is on Time Warner Cable on channel 121.

HTC subscribers can tune in to channel 92, and 111 on Metrocast.

Cable viewers need to get a new channel lineup from their multiple system operator.

Direct Broadcast Satellite providers such asDirecTV and Dish Network will not carry Bounce at this time.

Over-the air viewers need to re-scan their TV or converter box to get the new channel. (Click here)

Bounce TV received its first major carriage deal with Raycom, the parent company of WMBF News.

The new channel will launch Monday, but you can see the first week's show and movie line-up by clicking here.