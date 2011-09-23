Restaurant Scorecard: Sept 23

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control aims at improving food safety at area restaurants through a statewide inspection initiative.

The results, which are made available to the public, are based off of a 100 point checklist that inspects 50 areas of each chosen establishment. The lowest grade a restaurant can receive is a "C" rating, or 70 to 77 points.

The following are two of the latest restaurant inspection results in Myrtle Beach:

SoHo | 406 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach



Overall Grade: 62 – C

During an inspection on Sept. 15, a DHEC employee found raw fish sitting out as well as rice that was not at a proper temperature. According to the report, an employee of the restaurant told the inspector they were going to eat the rice.

Handsinks did not have soap or paper towels provided. Items were said to not be sanitized after being washed, and the dish machine was not properly working.

Chemicals were being stored with food and food was found uncovered.

During a follow up inspection, the restaurant received a 98.

[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]

Pier 14 Restaurant | 1304 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach



Overall Grade: 78 – B

On Sept. 15, a DHEC inspector found potentially hazardous food not held below 45 degrees or above 130 degrees.

Additionally, the inspector found small flies in the back of the restaurant, and instructed the restaurant to not store fly strips near food.

Food was found to be uncovered, and various areas in the restaurant were in need of cleaning and repair.

[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]

To see any follow up scores of these and other restaurants within our area, visit DHEC's website. From there, you can search for a specific restaurant name or restaurants within a specific area.

