Marion names man one of the city's "Most Wanted"

MARION, SC (WMBF)- A Marion man has been named one of the "Most Wanted" in the city for allegedly committing a series of recent robberies.

Police Chief Jim Gray added 20-year-old Dominique Davonah Brand to the "Most Wanted" list for the burglaries at locations including Nick's Meat & Grocery, George's Electronics, Revelation Ministries, Fox Field and the Door of Hope Church.

Brand is described as being 5 ft. tall and 110 lbs. He has allegedly been involved in at least 20 robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616 or the FoxWatch Tip Line at 843-423-OTIP (0847).

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.