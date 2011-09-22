Socastee shooting, one year later

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) - Today is the one year anniversary of the day a Socastee High School student brought a gun and pipe bombs to school.

Then 14-year-old Christian Helms tried to carry out a "Columbine" style attack as he attempted to shoot and kill the school's resource officer.

Since that day, Horry County School District Officials enacted a policy mandating all schools to perform metal detector screens before school and at high school sporting events. High School Principals can decide how and when to perform the screens.

Socastee Principal Dr. Paul Browning says he wishes someone had noticed signs that Helms was considering violence.

"Hindsight is twenty-twenty. You always second guess yourself, wondering if there was some sign you missed," Browning says.

Despite changes to security measures, school district officials say 88 students have been caught with weapons on Horry County School campuses since the Socastee shooting incident.

78 of those students brought knives to school, 6 brought handguns and 4 had shotguns or rifles on school grounds.

District officials say the students' punishments ranged from suspension to expulsion, and some were arrested as a result of their actions.

