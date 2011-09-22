Athlete of the Week: Jabril Soloman

HEMINGWAY, SC (WMBF) - Hemingway high school has never won a state title in football. The Tigers are currently the top ranked team in Class 1A and Jabril Soloman is a huge reason for that success.

Soloman has excelled on both sides of the ball for the Tigers

"I don't get tired, it's just hard work. I do anything that coach tells me to do for the team."

He has drawn attention from colleges around the southeast to play safety and wide receiver, but it was his desire to stay on the offensive side of the ball that helped him make a college decision early in the recruiting process

"East Carolina, I went to visit there this summer and they showed me around. I like their campus, they throw the ball around a lot and they said they're thinking about putting me at receiver, so that's why I'm excited to go to ECU," said Soloman.

With his recruitment done, Jabril has been able to focus only on his senior season.

"I've got to be a very good leader this year for the team, everybody is most likely looking up to us as seniors."

As Hemingway gears up for region play and a chance at the school's first ever state title, Tiger Head Coach Ken Cribb understands just how important Soloman has been to the football program

"He's meant a lot to our program, we've got a tradition of having some pretty good players and we think he's held that up real well. It's good that he's on our side," said Cribb.

Soloman insists his senior season will be defined by one thing, whether or not his Tigers can bring home a state title.

"Go to state and win it all because Hemingway has never done it before, we're trying to make history."

Hemingway's next game will be at Carvers Bay on Friday night.