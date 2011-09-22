MBPD arrests familiar face in September shoplifting case

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) An accused seasoned shoplifter has now been arrested after evading Kmart loss prevention during an attempt to steal a George Foreman grill among other items in September.

According to a police report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to Kmart, located at 1403 N. Kings Hwy in reference to a shoplifting. Upon arrival, the loss prevention agent told officers the customer service center alerted him to a suspect they recognized as a previous shoplifter.

He then followed the suspect, described as a white woman between the ages of 50 and 60 and standing 5'5" to 5'9", with the security cameras and watched as she allegedly placed several items into her cart.

The items included a George Foreman grill, a microwave, a toddler's daybed, clothing and a piece of luggage, totaling at $336.

The agent said he watched the suspect walk out of the front doors without paying for the merchandise, at which time he confronted her and told her to go back inside the store. The suspect apparently continued walking in the parking lot until the agent said he would have to call the police.

At that time, the suspect "threw up her hands and ran into the parking lot", where she got into an unknown car and took off.

The suspect was later identified as Linda Sue Kennedy, 56, of Myrtle Beach. She was arrested at her home Wednesday and has been charged with shoplifting third or subsequent offense.

And it's not the first time Kennedy has been arrested for shoplifting in less than two weeks. On Nov. 4, Kennedy was arrested for shoplifting $426 worth of groceries from a BI-LO.

Then, on Nov. 5, after getting out of jail on bond, she was arrested again after allegedly shoplifting from the same Kmart. Officers said she told them to give her a break and she would never do it again.

She was again bonded out of jail after that arrest.

