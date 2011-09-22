MBPD: Kmart shoplifter evades loss prevention - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MBPD arrests familiar face in September shoplifting case

Linda Sue Kennedy was booked Wednesday for shoplifting at Kmart in September (Source: MBPD) Linda Sue Kennedy was booked Wednesday for shoplifting at Kmart in September (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) An accused seasoned shoplifter has now been arrested after evading Kmart loss prevention during an attempt to steal a George Foreman grill among other items in September.

According to a police report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to Kmart, located at 1403 N. Kings Hwy in reference to a shoplifting. Upon arrival, the loss prevention agent told officers the customer service center alerted him to a suspect they recognized as a previous shoplifter.

He then followed the suspect, described as a white woman between the ages of 50 and 60 and standing 5'5" to 5'9", with the security cameras and watched as she allegedly placed several items into her cart.

The items included a George Foreman grill, a microwave, a toddler's daybed, clothing and a piece of luggage, totaling at $336.

The agent said he watched the suspect walk out of the front doors without paying for the merchandise, at which time he confronted her and told her to go back inside the store. The suspect apparently continued walking in the parking lot until the agent said he would have to call the police.

At that time, the suspect "threw up her hands and ran into the parking lot", where she got into an unknown car and took off.

The suspect was later identified as Linda Sue Kennedy, 56, of Myrtle Beach. She was arrested at her home Wednesday and has been charged with shoplifting third or subsequent offense.

And it's not the first time Kennedy has been arrested for shoplifting in less than two weeks. On Nov. 4, Kennedy was arrested for shoplifting $426 worth of groceries from a BI-LO.

Then, on Nov. 5, after getting out of jail on bond, she was arrested again after allegedly shoplifting from the same Kmart. Officers said she told them to give her a break and she would never do it again.

She was again bonded out of jail after that arrest.

 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly