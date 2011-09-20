Two Horry County abused dogs adopted, one to go

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Buddy, Butch and Sasha were on the verge of death when authorities brought them into the Horry County Animal Care Center. Officials struggled to find them homes, but now two have been adopted and one is still available.

WMBF News aired a story about all three dogs Monday and community members then stepped up to adopt Buddy and Sasha. Now it's just Butch that is looking for a home.

All three dogs were severely abused and had been in the county's care since February. If homes weren't found for all three, they would have been put down.

For more information about adopting Butch call the Animal Care Center at 915-5172.

