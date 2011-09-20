News anchor surprised with on-air question

SIOUX FALLS, SD (NBC) Who doesn't love a good old-fashioned marriage proposal?



In Sioux Falls, South Dakota, it was a classic caught on the air as KDLT anchor Jennifer Hudspeth was surprised by her boyfriend of three years.



Nate Johnson of Apple Valley, Minnesota surprised the former Miss Minnesota 2007 when he enlisted the rest of the news staff to pull off the proposal.



They concocted a phony story about a proposal in a nearby town.



Instead of cutting to that story, Nate popped up on Jennifer's monitor.



Jennifer and Nate knew each other in high school but didn't get together until seven years later.



There's no word yet on a wedding date.

