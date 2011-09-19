Haley to extradite murder suspect to Virginia

John Ragin will be extradited back to Virginia (Source: Clarendon County Detention Center via WAVY))

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) Gov. Nikki Haley will approve a request to extradite a 36-year-old man arrested in Clarendon County to Virginia to face murder charges.

A Haley spokesman said Monday she will follow Attorney General Alan Wilson's recommendation that John Ragin be returned to Virginia. She is awaiting the paperwork.

Ragin is accused of stabbing to death his wife and her three children, ages 6, 10 and 15. Their bodies were found in their burned Newport News, Va., apartment Aug. 19.

Ragin fought his extradition. He says he is innocent and should be freed.

He was repeatedly reminded that Friday's hearing had nothing to do with his guilt or innocence.

Ragin was arrested early Aug. 20 after calling detectives to say he was in Manning. Their 5-year-old son was left with a relative.

