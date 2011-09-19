Florence man gets 30 years for killing his uncle

FLORENCE, SC (AP) Prosecutors say a Florence man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his 55-year-old uncle nearly three years ago.
Multiple media outlets report that authorities said 26-year-old Christopher Russ pleaded guilty to murder Monday.
Investigators say James Craig was found shot to death inside his Florence home in December 2008. His 1990 burgundy Nissan 300-Z also was missing.
Police say the door to Craig's home had been forced open.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
918 Frontage Rd. East
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 839-9623
sarahmiles@wmbfnews.com
(843) 839-9623EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.