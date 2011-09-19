Consider This: I-73 Progress

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Last week the I-73 effort took a small step forward when the SCDOT awarded construction for a bridge project near Latta. However, we won't be fully committed until construction for the Interchange of Hope gets underway.

Consider This:

Sarah Nuckles, a DOT Commissioner, is opposed to anything I-73. But last week, South Carolina State Representative Nelson Hardwick made a great point when addressing Ms. Nuckles at a public comment meeting held in Florence. He had one question… Has I-85 been good for the Upstate? Her response, Yes. And with that Representative Hardick said, "Thank You!"

Although conservation groups are raising cane about this project, the reality is the construction will have minimal impact of the environment. And the economic benefits of the construction in a depressed region of the state far outweigh the negative impact. It's time to break ground on the Interchange of Hope.